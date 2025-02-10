Adam Levine Sent Blake Shelton 11 Shady Texts During a Voice Episode

Blake Shelton will never know peace again now that Adam Levine is back in a red chair.

Just because Blake Shelton left The Voice to live the farm life in Oklahoma with his wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons doesn't mean his friendly rival Adam Levine is going to give him a minute of peace.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The two singers are both OG Coaches on the singing competition show, with Shelton lasting over 20 seasons and Levine leaving after 16, then returning for Season 27, making this his first Shelton-less go-round. And he's handling the separation...not well.

Adam Levine kept texting Blake Shelton during The Voice Blind Auditions

Between Artists during The Voice Season 27, Episode 2 Blind Auditions, Levine reflected on the experience of coming back after a long hiatus. "Such a unique experience being in this chair and I’ve missed it," he said, though he's technically not in the same chair as before. John Legend occupies his old seat, and Levine sits in Shelton's vacated spot.

"I miss Blake," Levine admitted in the first episode of the season, joking, "I’m in his mangy, musty chair." Between Artists, Levine visited his old chair and asked Legend if he could have a moment in the seat. Legend politely declined.

RELATED: What’s on the Sweaters Adam Levine Is Gifting His Voice Team?

In the second episode, Levine told his fellow Coaches, "I just texted Blake and said, 'I’m in your stupid chair,'" probably hoping to update them with a response from Shelton. When he didn't get one, he texted again. And again.

Levine proceeded to follow up with 10 more texts, writing, "God I hate you...Haha...Haha...Are you getting these?...Stop being lame...You made at me?...Whatever idiot...I just farted in your chair...Because I hate you. ...Fine whatever. You suck eggs." Ultimately, Shelton got the last laugh, hitting Levine with a cold, "Unsubscribe."

Adam Levine appears on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Adam Levine Trolled "Little Sister" Kelsea Ballerini's Boyfriend Text on The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini is Team Blake all the way

For her first season as a Coach, Kelsea Ballerini needed reinforcements to go up against Levine and enlisted Shelton for a special project: a button on her red chair that, when pressed, plays an insult Shelton lobbed at Levine in years past. "I have it for when I really need some backup," Ballerini explained.

There are four quotes: "Adam’s a big baby," "Adam…won’t shut up," "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," and "Adam’s a crappy Coach." Why Levine thought he'd get anything kinder over text is a true mystery.

Wanna try the chair out for yourself? It'll be on tour this spring. Check out all the dates and locations here.