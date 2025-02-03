Adam Levine Trolled "Little Sister" Kelsea Ballerini's Boyfriend Text on The Voice

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini already have a hilarious sibling dynamic going on during The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions.

The Coaches on The Voice may be super supportive to their Artists, but Coach to Coach, there's plenty of teasing. And when Adam Levine thought he saw Kelsea Ballerini texting her boyfriend, he couldn't help but poke and jest. Playfully, of course!

Kelsea Ballerini is the "little sister" of The Voice

As the newest, youngest, and only female Coach, Kelsea Ballerini has naturally slipped into what she calls the "little sister" role on The Voice. And there's nothing a big brother loves more than prying. As Ballerini sent a text between Blind Auditions, Levine took notice and teased in a funny, high-pitched voice, "You're texting your boyfriend, oo-ooh."

"Guys, really?" Ballerini snapped back, prompting John Legend (also in big-brother fashion) to say, "She said, 'Mind your business!'" These three!

Who is Kelsea Ballerini's boyfriend?

Kelsea Ballerini has been seeing Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes for two years. During a chat on Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed that she met Stokes by sliding into his Instagram DMs. "I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in..." Ballerini explained. "I was ready to open back up. I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

In an April 2024 interview with People, Stokes said of Ballerini, "She is just the most genuine human being you will meet. She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She's incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her."

In an October 2024 TODAY interview, Stokes revealed the simple mantra that keeps their relationship (and careers) grounded: "You know, we have a saying in our house, it's 'Let's do the next right thing.' And that's served us really well in this time."

