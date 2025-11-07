The Voice Coach shared a photo of his new ink, despite vowing he was "done" with tattoos months earlier.

Adam Levine Got a Gorgeous New Intricate Tattoo on the Back of His Neck (PHOTO)

Adam Levine has added yet another tattoo to his always-growing collection.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On November 6, The Voice Coach took to his Instagram to share new ink tatted on the back of his neck. The image showed a collection of large, intricately drawn roses surrounding an older depiction of the Grim Reaper that was already on the base of neck.

"Roses for the reaper by @nathan_kostechko," was the Maroon 5 frontman's simple caption.

The newest addition may come as a surprise to some fans. In July, Levine told TODAY that he thought he was done getting any more tattoos after the painful refresh of his left sleeve.

RELATED: NBC's 2025 Finale & Midseason Finale Schedule: What Shows Are Ending?

"It really hurt. I’m kind of done with the pain, I’ve decided … now, I’ve softened," he said. "Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done."

Levine is famously nearly covered head-to-toe in ink. Some of his most well-known art pieces are a butterfly on the base of his neck and a largely scrawled "California" (his home state) arched on his stomach.

“Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," he told People. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

Michael Bublé supports Adam Levine months after The Voice

This past spring, Levine returned as a Coach on The Voice for Season 27 following a 10 season hiatus as an OG of the show. This time, he sat in the big red chairs alongside Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini. After the season wrapped in May, Levine is now embarking on his U.S. tour with Maroon 5 and skipping out on the current Season 28. However, one Coach still found a way to support him.

In a November 3 Instagram post, Bublé shared a sweet clip of videos and photos from his time in the audience at Maroon 5's Nashville tour stop. The star even had special VIP seats with the show's sound engineers.

Adam Levine and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

RELATED: The Voice’s New Mic Drop Button Totally Shakes Up the Knockouts (DETAILS)

"Went to see @maroon5 tear it up in Nashville last night, unreal show!" Bublé wrote in a caption. "The whole band was on fire, and @adamlevine, you absolutely killed it man. Proud of you brother, hit after hit after hit and you sing the sh!t out of all of em, all."

Could this mean there's a Levine-Bublé Maroon 5 duet in our future? We can only hope.

Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.