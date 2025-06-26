Adam Levine Just Teased Maroon 5's "New Front-Woman" (DETAILS)

What do Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 have up their sleeves?

In an intriguing June 25 Instagram post, Maroon 5 lead singer and Voice Coach alum Adam Levine shared behind-the-scenes clips from his band's latest music video. But interestingly, it looks like Levine will be stepping aside from his normal role in the group for this song.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

In the clip, he's seen playing the saxophone while a mystery woman takes over in the lead vocals department. But who is she? Levine and the other Maroon 5 members will reveal all soon.

Adam Levine's band Maroon 5 drops their "All Night" music video June 26

Maroon 5 performs on The Voice, Season 23 Episode 16- The Finale Part 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Maroon 5 has a new front WOMAN… 👀," Levine cryptically wrote in the caption before revealing the music video for "All Night" drops on June 26.

Whoever could Levine be referring to?

Maybe Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, will be stepping in to temp for him. From what we see in the video teaser, it could be the Namibian supermodel. And she's popped up in her husband's music videos before. Back in 2018, she appeared alongside the couple's daughter, Dusty, at the end of Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" video. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have great chemistry on screen and off, so it's not far-fetched to think she's in the "All Night" video.

RELATED: Adam Levine's "Priceless" New Career Update Is About His Wife: "It Instantly..."

Whatever the case, fans are counting down for the "All Night" video release, happening at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26. Be sure to tune in.

If Prinsloo is in the music video, maybe her and Levine's kids will join in on the fun, as well. After all, family always comes first for Levine. In a 2023 interview with People, the proud father of three revealed he believes he has the "greatest personal life and family" he could ever have.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," he said. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much."

RELATED: Adam Levine Names the Surprising Thing Wife Behati Prinsloo "Won't Let Him" Buy

He continued, "[Family] means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate s--t like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much."