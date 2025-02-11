Adam Levine Is the Best Girl Dad Singing to His 2 Daughters In a Precious Photo

Girl dad alert!

The Voice's Adam Levine just set the bar for fathers everywhere in an adorable Instagram post. On February 10, Levine shared a photo from one of his latest shows that made fans stop in their tracks. It's Levine singing to his two daughters from the stage! Although the star is clearly performing in a packed arena, only two little people matter at that moment: little Dusty and Gio.

"It's hard to find the words, so I'll just let the moment be❤️❤️❤️," he said in a caption.

The photo was taken during an epic three-night Maroon 5 concert experience inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, further proof that not only are Levine and his band timeless, but they transcend cultures! We can't get enough of the look on Levine's face as he sings to his kids (and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, of course) — he wasn't kidding when he admitted he's gotten "soft" since becoming a father. The rocker and model also share a son, but have yet to share his name.

Check out the amazing mid-concert family photo here.

There's definitely a contrast between his bombastic, over-the-top public persona and how he melts into putty whenever he's around or talking about his kids — and it's so precious.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Levine's message was so sweet it even attracted the attention of legendary rocker Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), who couldn't help but comment.

"I totally get it, brother I totally get it❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hagar, who has four adult children of his own, wrote. (Longtime viewers will also remember Hagar helping out Team Adam back in Season 11!)

The relentless touring isn't over yet, however. With Maroon 5's three-night stint in the Tokyo Dome complete, Levine and his bandmates are off to Malaysia and then Taiwan to wrap up their latest international tour before returning stateside for a quick spring residency in Las Vegas.

(There's something about Voice Coaches and Vegas residencies that go hand-in-hand these days!)

Adam Levine attempts to reclaim his original Coach's Chair

Levine, one of the four original Coaches on The Voice, stayed through Season 16, which means he spent years sitting on the far right-hand side of the lineup (from the Coaches' point of view), in the seat now occupied by John Legend.

Adam Levine appears on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Returning for Season 27, Levine admitted that he started walking over to his old Chair due to muscle memory before realizing he had to make a detour to the opposite end. He now sits far left, in the space where his bestie/rival Blake Shelton sat for so long.

"I miss Blake," Levine admitted before throwing a little shade at his pal, joking, "I'm in his mangy, musty chair."

During the premiere episode of the Blind Auditions, Levine visited his old Chair and even asked Legend if he could have a moment in the seat.

Legend politely declined.

It was a hilarious — and somewhat heartbreaking — "welcome back" moment for Levine. Legend came ready to compete this Season, and he'll take any advantage he can get!