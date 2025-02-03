Adam Levine Has Graphic Words to Describe Sitting in Blake Shelton’s Voice Chair

Adam Levine is happy to be back on The Voice Season 27 — but he misses his old chair.

From the outside, the four spinning red chairs of The Voice might look identical, save for the Coaches' names. But to longtime and now returning Coach Adam Levine, they couldn't be more different. In the Season 27 premiere, Levine openly pined for his old chair, and had some choice words to describe his new one.

Adam Levine threw playful shade at Blake Shelton via his old Voice chair

Adam Levine, one of the original four Coaches on The Voice, stayed through Season 16, which means he spent years sitting on the far right hand side of the lineup, in the seat now occupied by John Legend. Returning for Season 27, he admitted that he started walking over to it from muscle memory before realizing he had to make a detour to the opposite end. He now sits far left, in the space where his friendly rival Blake Shelton sat for season after season.

"I miss Blake," Levine admitted, before throwing a little shade at his pal, joking, "I’m in his mangy, musty chair."

Between Acts, Levine even visited his old chair and asked Legend if he could have a moment in the seat. Legend politely declined, and for the rest of the episode, Levine made do with what he had.

Blake Shelton wanted to keep his old chair

If Shelton had it his way, Levine wouldn't be sitting in that chair right now. Not because he'd ever keep the Maroon 5 crooner off the show, but because Shelton wanted the seat for himself.

"I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair, though," Shelton revealed shortly after announcing his departure. "I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears—I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

