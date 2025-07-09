1 of Adam Levine's Kids Has No Interest in Seeing His Concerts: "Nah, I'm Good"

Adam Levine is one of the biggest rock stars around, but that doesn't impress one of his kids.

While chatting with Laura Jarrett on July 9th's episode of TODAY, the former Voice Coach spoke about his upcoming Maroon 5 arena tour and his family. Levine said his kids are finally getting to the age where they can attend his concerts. In February, his family — including Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo — traveled with him to Tokyo to see him perform. "They're old enough now to where I think they'll really be able to come out more and they're not so little, so that'll be cool," he said about his kids attending his gigs.

However, one of his children may not be interested. "They love coming to the shows — except my 7-year-old doesn't like to come as much," Levine said, referring to daughter Gio. "She's kinda like, 'Nah, I'm good, I'll stay home this time.'"

"She's a little too cool?" Jarrett asked, prompting Levine to answer, "Yeah, she's a little too cool for school."

Levine has gone on record saying he considers his daughters "historians" of everything Maroon 5-related, so that should make him proud, even if Gio would rather stay home on concert night.

How many kids does Adam Levine have?

Adam Levine's wife and kids are his number-one priorities these days. He and Prinsloo have three beautiful children: Dusty Rose, 8; Gio Grace, 7; and a son born in January 2023 whose name they haven't publicly revealed yet.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," Levine told People in December 2023. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”



“It means more than my career,” Levine continued. “But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate s--- like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much.”