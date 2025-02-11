Adam Lambert's Voice Is Velvet Singing "I Don't Care Much" from Broadway's Cabaret

The American Idol alum and Queen singer's currently playing the Emcee on Broadway, and turned Studio 6B into the Kit Kat Club.

Life is a Cabaret for Adam Lambert.

In September 2024, the Queen frontman and American Idol alum joined the latest revival of the Kander & Ebb musical, making his Broadway debut as the Emcee. And Lambert transformed The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon into the Kit Kat Club on February 10, performing the emotional number, "I Don't Care Much."

Adam Lambert brought Cabaret's Kit Kat Club to The Tonight Show with "I Don't Care Much"

Backed by a live band, Lambert belted the ballad while bathed in green light. As his effortless, velvety vocals washed over the audience, he transported them to Cabaret's seedy Berlin nightclub setting. Lambert released "I Don't Care Much" as a single back in December, even filming a music video for the track at the Kit Kat Club where the Broadway revival is performed.

Talking with The New York Times in December, Lambert described "I Don't Care Much" as a "real emotional moment of struggle with indifference" for his character, adding that the Cabaret team "were so kind to raise the key to make it more of a torch song for me."

Adam Lambert performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 69 Monday, February 10, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When the "Whataya Want From Me" singer visited TODAY in November, Al Roker asked Lambert why he decided to tackle the iconic role of the Emcee. Lambert revealed it "was definitely on a shortlist of parts I've always wanted to play, mainly because he's just weird and wild and wonderful."

"It's a bit of an abstract character, he's a kind of like a narrator. He welcomes the audience in and then guides them through this story," he explained. "And the story of Cabaret is a big surprise for a lot of people. They don't know necessarily know what they're in for."

Lambert succeeded Eddie Redmayne in the role, for which The Day of the Jackal star received a Tony nomination.

