Adam David's Gritty, Soulful Voice Is in Peak Form Singing a Fleetwood Mac Staple

Since winning Season 27 of The Voice, Adam David has been performing gig after gig, all the while keeping fans online satiated with cover performances he shares to Instagram.

On June 28, for example, David shared an incredible acoustic performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic "Silver Springs," which showcased the skills that helped lead David (and Team Michael Bublé) to victory in Season 27. While Stevie Nicks' vocals are tough to beat, David does the song justice. His expert guitar playing is the perfect backdrop for his soulful, gritty take on this breakup anthem. Every note is pitch-perfect, and just like he proved on The Voice, David is not afraid to sing in his upper register.

In a May 2025 interview with Parade, David talked about what's next in his career.

“I'm grateful. I'm excited. I've had little bouts of being overwhelmed, but then I quickly realized, man, this is what I've wanted,” he said. “This is what I've been working for. It's been a grind for so long, and the work doesn't stop here. Now the work really starts, but it's the work that I've been wanting to do. So, I'm very excited.”

Covers like these will hopefully always be a part of Adam David's repertoire. Listen to his cover of "Silver Springs," below.

Adam David celebrated six years of sobriety while filming Season 27 of The Voice. In a May 17 Instagram post, he opened up about his journey and gave fans a message of hope, encouraging them to share their stories, as well.

"That was kind of the hope by sharing my struggles, [so] other people would feel comfortable sharing theirs, which will help other people feel comfortable sharing theirs," David said. "I think stuff needs to be talked about. I think that's where pain can be transmuted into something helpful."

What to know about "Silver Springs" by Fleetwood Mac

Written by Nicks and released in 1976 as the B-side to Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" single, "Silver Springs" is widely considered one of the band's best tracks by fans and critics alike.

Although the song failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, different versions of "Silver Springs" have appeared throughout Fleetwood Mac's discography, including a live version of the song from 1997's The Dance, which earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1998.

Nicks wrote the now-famous post-breakup anthem about her past relationship with Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

In 2017, Rolling Stone wrote about the song, "Nicks' tender yet vengeful post-mortem on her breakup with Buckingham [became] an emotional lightning rod. The song would have behind-the-scenes repercussions for decades to come – nearly leading to the breakup of the band."