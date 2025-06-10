Adam David Belting Stevie Wonder & Shredding Guitar in an Airport Is So Badass

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David did an impromptu concert for travelers waiting to board their flights at the Nashville International Airport in May —- and he sounded like a total rock star.

David performed Stevie Wonder's hit "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" for airport-goers, completely transforming the song with his unique vocal stylings.

"What happens when The Voice Season 27 winner @adamdavidofficial is flying out of BNA? A live performance at the gate, of course!" reads a caption from the Nashville International Airport's Instagram.

The 34-year-old musician has been gigging for years now, and the spontaneity of this performance is proof of that. He's a pro, through and through, with the rare capability of taking classic songs like this and making them his own. David was unafraid to go high in his upper register while singing here, throwing in some impressive runs and inflections that remind fans why he won The Voice. Of course, he shredded his guitar while singing, as well.

This performance begs the question: Can fans request a private Adam David concert the next time they're impatiently waiting to board their flight?

"There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?'" David told NBC Insider after he won The Voice. "It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

What to know about "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)"

Released in 1970 as a single off Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered album, the song quickly rose to the top of the charts. After claiming the top spot on Billboard's U.S. R&B chart, it peaked at number-three on the Hot 100.

Of course, longtime fans of The Voice remember when Adam Levine performed the song alongside Stevie Wonder at a 2008 festival in Philadelphia, a moment that didn't go quite as well as Levine wanted.

"I actually kind of f----d up the song a little bit," Levine revealed during an April 2025 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "You can see it. It's on video. I'm sure it'll make you laugh later, but I'm like, all cool, man. I'm acting like I'm not freaked out 'cause I was early in my career."