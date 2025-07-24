Ace's Surprise Love Island Freestyle Addresses His Height, "Ringleader" Allegations

"Ace Boogie" also he busted out his viral dance moves that became a staple of Love Island USA Season 7.

Now that Love Island USA Season 7 has ended, with America crowning Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales as this summer's winner couple, the Islanders are speaking their truths. Like Ace Greene, who just dropped a new freestyle rap addressing everything that went down while he was inside the villa.

While many Islanders have given plenty of interviews or appeared on podcasts since they left Fiji, Ace took a creative route to share his side of the story. On July 23, the TikTok star posted a video of himself on Instagram rapping about how he's "wit my girl" and even busting out his signature flexed arm/hip wiggling dance moves.

Ace Greene raps about starring on Love Island USA and the viral chatter about him

At the beginning of Ace's track, he hints that he's still with Chelley Bissainthe, rapping that "me and mine stay out the way," but they're still "clocking" what's been said about them.

"We love all the hate 'cause now the pockets squatting bricks. Ion care for the gossip and the feedback when it was face to face in the villa, they all creep back," Ace raps.

Love Island USA fans and his castmates often described Ace, who got dumped from the villa with Chelley in Episode 34, as a "leader" who tried to run the villa. For instance, during her first post-villa interview, Hannah Fields said Ace acted "like the president of the villa" while appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast. Ace eventually addressed the topic in an interview with Access Hollywood, acknowledging that he's "a very vocal person" and has "leader qualities," but doesn't want to be "the spokesperson for everybody around the villa."

Ace also addressed the intense social media attention he got while he made waves on Love Island USA, including the viral chatter and jokes about his height. "Greasy a-- fingers in the comments, it's time to squeeze back. The height jokes is mad funny, y'all can keep that. Joke is I stack my money now y'all can't reach that," Ace raps on the track.

On his song, Ace embraced the title, rapping some spot-on lyrics: "So I'm the ringleader, huh? Okay yeah, I'll be that. It's Mr. President of the Program, now I'm locked in."

The OG Islander then calls himself "Ace Boogie" as he busts out "the swivel," his viral dance moves that the guys couldn't help recreating even after Ace left the villa.

The dance became such a moment that during a post-villa TikTok video with Cely Vazquez, the Season 2 Love Island alum asked Ace to explain how it's done. "You gotta put your muscles up," Ace said. "And you gotta throw the hips in a circle."

Ace ends his track with a message that he's "having fun with this life" and even the negative comments can't bring him down. As he put it, "Y'all couldn't piss off a goddamn Happy Meal."

Some of Greene's fellow Season 7 Islanders commented on his video, including Austin Shepard who wrote, "Rap battle otw (ill get bodied)." TJ Palma also commented, "Sheeeeeeshhhh🔥🔥🔥."

