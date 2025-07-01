All About Ace Greene on Love Island USA: From His Age to His Journey in the Villa

Ace Greene has been making waves on Love Island USA Season 7. Not only did one of his fellow Islanders jokingly call him out for acting like the "president of the villa," his hot-and-cold love connections and budding new friendships have been keeping viewers on their toes as each new episode drops.

If you spend time scrolling on social media, you'll likely seen Ace before. The Los Angeles-based content creator and influencer currently has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, and has gone viral many times with his dance class videos. As he continues to keep viewers intrigued with his journey on Love Island USA, read on to learn all about the Islander, his age, connections, and more.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

How old is Ace Greene from Love Island USA? Ace is 22 years old and his zodiac sign is Leo. He shared on Love Island USA that he owns his own dance company. On his website, Ace also notes that he's a DJ, comedian, model, choreographer, YouTuber, and professional party host.

Ace Green appears on Love Island Season 7 Episode 10. Photo: Peacock

Love Island USA's Ace Greene calls himself a "short king"

Ace introduced himself on Love Island USA as a "short king" who's 5'10" tall.

"The benefits to being a short king — dudes who are 6 foot plus hide behind their height. I'm not that type of dude, you gonna get this personality off the rip, baby," Ace says in his Love Island USA intro. "Now I might be 5'10, but I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies. If you're 6'2, 6'3, I'll chop that tree."

RELATED: How to Vote for Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe met each other before Love Island USA

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

During the Season 7 premiere episode, it was quickly revealed that Ace and Chelley Bissainthe had met before Love Island USA. “Wait, wait, wait. This can’t be real life,” Chelley said as Ace walked into the villa. Ace then explained that they met in New York "outside of the club."

Chelley later told the girls she and Ace "were talking on Instagram and stuff" after they first met, but their conversations didn't progress into anything because they live far from each other. Since then, however, the two Islanders have quickly formed a connection in the villa and have been on a rollercoaster together as new bombshells have shaken things up.

Ace, who's formed friendships with Nic Vansteenberghe and Taylor Williams, has also been outspoken about what's happening in the villa. During the early days of Season 7, when Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown quickly locked in on each other and lots of drama immediately followed, Ace did not hesitate to tell them he thought their connection was a "scam."

RELATED: What We Know So Far About Love Island's Mailbox Twist: "The Islanders Speak Up..."

Are Ace and Chelley coupled up on Love Island USA? Yes. After a very, very quick attempt at coupling up during the Season 7 premiere of Love Island USA, Ace and Chelley officially became a couple during Episode 14. "I really like Chelley because she's challenged me and, you know, helped me let down my walls, be vulnerable, and she's helped me be a better person here in this villa," Ace said as he chose to recouple with Chelley after a rocky pairing with Amaya Espinal that had him sleeping solo in Soul Ties for several nights. "I'm just excited to get to know her every day." The two remained together until Casa Amor week, which made every Islander single and in a new couple with a bombshell. Ace had been with Vanna Einerson and Chelley coupled up with Chris Seeley. Ace and Chelley, however, quickly found their way back to each other when everyone returned to the villa and they both chose to be in a couple again. "I know Ace and I have a very strong connection," Chelley said during Episode 22. "Going to Casa Amor only made me feel stronger about it and I know I missed him a lot when I was over there." As their connection has grown stronger in the villa, Ace and Chelley aren't closed off and they've been faced with a few challenges. Not only has Chelley's former bombshell connection, Chris, remained in the villa, Love Island USA's infamously steamy heart rate challenge also led to some heated tension between the two. Ace and Chelley were both upset by what happened during the challenge and their fellow Islanders couldn't help but notice. "I love you and I love Ace, so when there's trouble in paradise it's heavy on my mind," Chelley's friend Cierra Ortega told her during Episode 25. Fortunately for Ace, Chris said in the same episode that he was "going to take a step back" from pursuing Chelley, so only time will tell what will ultimately happen between the OG islanders.

Ace Green and Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe appear on Love Island Season 7 Episode 24. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Is Love Island USA Filmed in Real-Time? The Schedule Is Wild (DETAILS)

How to watch new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7

Find out what happens with Ace when new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air daily, except on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.