Legacy is on the line as The Voice debuts a three-Coach showdown in Season 29's Battle of Champions.

Everything to Know About The Voice Season 29: Premiere, Coaches, More

Who's ready for a red chair remix? Season 29 of The Voice is throwing out the old playbook as the new Coaches lineup goes for the gold.

Season 29, officially titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, is serving up a fresh format, game-changing new advantages, and the triumphant return of many Voice alums. For the first time ever, the show will feature a three-Coach showdown as the competition gets a major revamp to raise the stakes. From changes to the Coaches panel to the return of some iconic Artists from seasons past, Season 29 of The Voice promises to bring the heat in a hyper-charged competition.

It's a historic season that fans old and new won't want to miss. Learn everything you need to know about Season 29 of The Voice, below:

"The Voice" stage and set Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

When does The Voice: Battle of Champions premiere? Season 29 of The Voice (Battle of Champions) will premiere in spring 2026.

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Who are the Coaches of The Voice Season 29? The Voice Season 29 will feature three powerhouse Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend.

The Voice Season 29 features some exciting format changes

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

The red chair shake-up isn't the only change coming to The Voice for its highly-anticipated Season 29. Some of the other exciting format changes coming to The Voice: Battle of Champions include:

Triple Turn Competition: During the high-stakes Blind Auditions, the Coaches will attempt to score the most 3-Chair Turns. The Coach who wins will earn a special advantage in the Battles.

During the high-stakes Blind Auditions, the Coaches will attempt to score the most 3-Chair Turns. The Coach who wins will earn a special advantage in the Battles. Super Steal: The Coach with the most 3-Chair Turns after the Blinds automatically earns a Super Steal for the Battles. This lets the Coach trump another Coach's attempt to steal an Artist, securing their win.

In-Season All-Star Competition: During Knockouts, each Coach will bring back two Artists from their former teams to compete in the In-Season All-Star Competition. The selected veteran Artists will compete in head-to-head sing-offs. The Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second Season 29 Artist in the Finale.

During Knockouts, each Coach will bring back two Artists from their former teams to compete in the In-Season All-Star Competition. The selected veteran Artists will compete in head-to-head sing-offs. The Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second Season 29 Artist in the Finale. New voting for Semi-Finals and Finale: The Season 29 Semi-Finals and Finale will feature a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice Artists. This group will be in the in-studio audience during these rounds, voting for their favorites in real time.

CeeLo Green returns to The Voice in a special new role

CeeLo Green appears as a Coach on "The Voice" Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Red chair veteran CeeLo Green will return to the NBC competition during Knockouts to judge the In-Season All-Star Competition. He'll watch each pair of Artist alums duke it out and pick a winner. Remember: His selections determine which Season 29 Coach is guaranteed two Artists in the Finale.

Before Season 29, remember to check out Season 28 of The Voice this fall on NBC.