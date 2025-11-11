What to Know About The Traitors and Top Chef Star, Kristen Kish

Season 4 of The Traitors is right around the corner, and with it, another all-star cast of television personalities looking to take home their share of the grand prize of $250,000.

Foodies have reason to get behind one star in particular: Top Chef's Kristen Kish, who has all the skills needed to win it all in Season 4, set to premiere on Thursday, January 8.

Here's everything you should know about the South Korean-born star.

When did Kristen Kish start hosting Top Chef?

In 2024, Kish (who stands at 5'9 if you're curious) made her debut as host of Bravo's Top Chef in Season 21, dubbed Top Chef: Wisconsin. The talented star replaced longtime Padma Lakshmi, who wrapped up her two-decade run as host one season earlier.

The upcoming 23rd season of Top Chef, currently set to air sometime in 2016, will see Kish return for a third stint as host.

Kristen Kish appears on Top Chef Season 22 Episode 1 "Across Canada, We Go!". Photo: David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images

In 2025, the 41-year-old was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program — an accolade that was eventually won by the fan-favorite host of The Traitors, Alan Cumming. Kish being nominated after just one season working on Top Chef was an achievement in itself, and the magnitude was not lost on the star in the slightest.

"I was avoiding it for a little bit, trying to convince myself that I was not nervous or it didn't matter," Kish said about her nomination announcement in a March 2025 interview with InStyle. "But of course, it matters — not just for me, but the entirety of our show. I win, we all win. Show wins, I win. So the nomination was enough. It truly was."

Is Kristen Kish married?

Yes — the star married her fiancée, Bianca Dusic, in April 2021 in an intimate backyard ceremony.

The couple had been engaged since 2019.

Does Kristen Kish have a restaurant?

Kristen Kish appears on The Traitors Season 4. Photo: Sam McElwee/Peacock

Yes, Kish owns and operates Arlo Grey by Kristen Kish, a lakeside fine-dining restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas. The restaurant aims to make upscale dining more approachable to casual eaters, with a menu that reflects Kish's journey in the culinary world.

She released her first cookbook, Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques, in 2017. Her memoir, Accidentally on Purpose, was released in April 2025 and immediately jumped to the top of the bestseller lists.

Kristen Kish's history of competing on Top Chef

US chef Kristen Kish arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Kish made her mark on the franchise by competing (and ultimately winning) Top Chef: Seattle in 2012. Her win was historic, as she became the first person of color to earn the top spot in the long-running food competition series.

After her victory, she made frequent appearances in future seasons as a guest judge, setting the stage for her eventual ascension to full-time host 12 years after her winning season. In a June interview with Gold Derby, Kish discussed how being a contestant on Top Chef has influenced her own performance as a judge and host.

"It impacts how I communicate with the chefs, but each contestant experiences competition differently — some are excited, others nervous, or insecure," she explained. "While I can relate to the enormity of the experience and the pressure, my background allows me to approach the chefs with a bit more compassion. I've stood where they are, waiting to hear whether my dish succeeded or failed."

In addition to making numerous guest appearances on Top Chef since winning Top Chef: Seattle, Kish has also appeared as a judge on various other food competition shows, including Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games.