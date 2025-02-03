Ethan Eckenroad’s “Northern Attitude” Blind Made Adam Say “I’ve Been Waiting for You”

Ethan Eckenroad, the final Artist to take the stage for the Blind Auditions in the Season 27 premiere of The Voice, had all the Coaches battling to add him to their teams. Eckenroad's rendition of "Northern Attitude" by Noah Kahan, during which he accompanied himself on the guitar, was peaceful, soulful, and so confident. Eckenroad seemed to know exactly how he wanted to perform and pulled it off effortlessly.

Ethan Eckenroad's "Northern Attitude" wows The Voice Coaches

Ethan Eckenroad on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Kelsea Ballerini's pitch to Eckenroad was simple: She knows Noah Kahan and even has a song with him (2024's "Cowboys Cry Too"). She praised his command of the stage, saying, "This is the first time I felt like I was turning for an Artist [where] I’m at your show."

Michael Bublé wanted to make sure that Eckenroad knew about his country era. Sure, Bublé is a smooth crooner now, but, he said, "I can even prove to you I love country. There’s a picture I have..." before showing an old headshot. "I sported that mullet for most of my life." Legend joked that in the picture, Bublé looked just like former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton.

Eckenroad revealed that his next haircut, after his current "man bun," just might be a mullet.

John Legend didn't have a special picture to show, so to spice up his pitch, he brought out one of those sign-spinner guys you sometimes see in front of retail locations. It was entertaining, but apparently, not convincing.

RELATED: No One Recognized Adam Levine Singing This Queen Cover with Maroon 5 in the Subway

How Adam Levine wooed Ethan Eckenroad

The Maroon 5 frontman said that he'd "been waiting" for Eckenroad. The singer accomplished "the hardest thing to do on this show," Levine continued: "You have an effortless thing that you do that is so soulful and so simple. You have my favorite voice that I have heard so far this entire Blind Audition [round]. It would be a tragedy if you weren’t on my team." That tragedy, thankfully, did not come to pass, as Eckenroad accepted Levine's offer to join Team Adam.

RELATED: Adam Levine's 9 Best Music Collaborations You've Been Singing for Years