What to Know About Andreina Santos, Love Island USA's Newest Bombshell

There's no doubt that the 24-year-old model will turn some heads in the Villa.

A new bombshell has entered the Villa — and we have a feeling she's gonna shake things up!

During Episode 15, the Islanders and fans alike were treated to an appearance from Grammy-winning Love Island USA superfan, Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted the latest challenge "Build-A-Bombshell." By the end of the competition, Megan helped usher in two surprise bombshells: Andreina Santos and TJ Palma.

Andreina is the fifth female bombshell of the season, and judging by a couple of the guys' uncontrollably excited reactions, there may be trouble in paradise for some newly paired-up couples. (Ace, Taylor, and Pepe, we're looking at you!) Find our more about Andreina, below.

Thomas John “TJ” Palma, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andreina Santos appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

All about new bombshell Andreina Santos

The 24-year-old already shares a couple things in common with two Islanders: Like Amaya, she's Dominican; and like Pepe, she was born in Spain.

"I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body," Andreina said during her introduction to the show. "I'm bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want."

She also declared that the three boys she finds "super attractive" are: Jeremiah (coupled up with Iris), Nic (coupled up with Cierra), and Ace (coupled up with Chelley).

Andreina Santos appears on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

According to her Instagram bio, the Taurus is currently signed with Wilhemina Models. Andreina shared with her followers in June that she'd recently graduated and earned her Bachelor's degree.

"Thank you God for guiding me through this journey and thank you to my family for teaching me the best values and work ethic. I did high school in 3 different languages in 3 different countries but here I am, getting my Bachelor’s. It was difficult but I wouldn’t want it any other way, I’m built different," she wrote in a caption.

You can follow Andreina @andreinasntos on Instagram and @asantosmarte on TikTok.

How to Watch and Stream Love Island USA

Love Island USA Season 7 streams new episodes every day of the week (except for Sunday) at at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. So if you want to see Andreina take-on Fiji, tune-in to her first full episode as a bombshell on Friday, June 20.

New episodes of Love Island Aftersun drop every Saturday.