Just in time for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the NBA is bringing a little international flavor to All-Star Weekend 2026.

NBA All-Star Game on NBC & Peacock: What to Know About the New "U.S. vs. World" Format

When the NBA All-Star Game arrives on NBC and Peacock for 2026, there’ll be a whole lot going on across the sports world. NBC Sports’ coverage of Planet Earth’s top athletes will already be in full swing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics — and with the newly announced internationally-themed changes coming to this year’s NBA All-Star game, there’s bound to be plenty of thematic crossover.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is bringing a big tweak to its team selection formula with a scope that literally spans the entire globe: For the first time ever, the game will follow a "U.S. vs. World" team format that pits the league’s top American players against the NBA’s abundant international talent (which can be seen weekly on NBA on NBC).

It’s a seismic shakeup that’s sure to add a big dash of fast-paced spice to this season’s NBA All-Star Weekend — so let’s dive deeper into the details before the 2026 NBA All-Star Game arrives on NBC and Peacock in February!

2026 NBA All-Star Game on NBC and Peacock: What is the new "U.S. vs. World" format?

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Three teams competing in a round-robin tournament of short, action-focused games: That’s the basic concept behind the new “U.S. vs. World” format of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

In a first-of-its-kind move that highlights the NBA’s wealth of global basketball greatness with a little friendly competition, the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team), each competing in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games.

Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (to match the traditional 24-player roster of previous All-Star games), and as for the actual player selection process? It’ll pretty much be what it’s always been, with fans (along with NBA players and select media) voting for the 10 starters — five from the Eastern Conference and five from the Western Conference. NBA coaches representing each of the league’s two conferences will then vote to select each team’s seven reserve players.

There is one key tweak to this season’s All-Star player selection formula: The votes — and the team rosters — will be positionless. Per NBC Sports, “Fans will be able to vote for five guards (or, with the West these days, five centers) to start if they choose; they will no longer be locked into two backcourt and three frontcourt players. The same will be true of the coach selections for reserves. This simply fits better with the increasingly positionless style of the NBA game today.”

The NBA will unveil its method for assigning players to the All-Star Game’s two U.S. teams at a later date. But once that’s sorted, each of the three teams will face off in a round-robin tournament format: Team A will play Team B in Game 1; the winner of that game will then take on Team C in Game 2; and the Team A/B loser of Game 1 will face Team C in Game 3.

After that, the two teams with the tournament’s best record will advance to a fourth game — essentially the “Finals” of the All-Star Game. And, in the event that all three teams have a 1-1 record after Game 3, they’ll be rated instead by ranking the the total points that each team scored through the tournament’s previous three games.

What NBA players say about the 2026 All-Star Game’s "U.S. vs. World" format

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on January 6, 2025. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NBA players are digging the new format, a change that’s aimed at bringing fresh energy (for both players and fans) to match the celebratory spectacle of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

“I would love that. Oh, I would love that,” the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka the Greek Freak, said of a USA vs. the World format during last season’s All-Star festivities, via NBC Sports. “I think that would be the most interesting and most exciting format. I would love that. For sure, I’d take pride in that.”

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ towering 7’4’’ French-born center/power forward, also wrapped his lengthy arms around the new idea. “I would love to. My opinion is that it’s more purposeful,” he said at last season’s All-Star Weekend, per NBC Sports. “There’s more pride in it. More stakes.”

NBA on NBC: How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

NBC and Peacock will broadcast all the action from the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which is set to tip off on Sunday, February 15, 2026 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California (home to the Los Angeles Clippers) at 5 p.m. ET.

All season long, the NBA on NBC will feature up to three weekly Monday night games on Peacock NBA Monday, followed on by doubleheader action on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday — featuring an early NBC/Peacock game in the Eastern and Central time zones followed by a nightcap for Pacific and Mountain time zones. A third night of weekly NBA action will kick in at the end of the regular NFL season on Sundays, when Sunday Night Basketball debuts across NBC and Peacock beginning on February 1, 2026.

