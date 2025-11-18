NBC Reveals the Air Date for the 78th Emmy Awards in 2026! (DETAILS)

"It's a Curse" - Alan Cumming on Struggling to Keep The Traitors Winner a Secret (Extended)

The 2026 Emmys are officially on the books.

Announced on November 18, the 78th Emmy Awards will be aired live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will emanate from the Peacock Theater at L.A., live in downtown Los Angeles, California.

It'll be the biggest night in television, and with the ceremony still nearly a year away, there's plenty of time for viewers to get excited.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a two-night celebration of the behind-the-scenes technical achievements in television, is set for Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, 2026.

2026 will be a milestone year for NBC, as the network celebrates its 100th anniversary. The 2025-2026 season has already been a runaway success for the network, as it became #1 in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo across all programming and #1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming.

Overall, NBC has earned more Emmy Awards than any other television network in history.

How did NBCUniversal fare at the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Saturday Night Live was the big winner at the 77th Emmy Awards, winning 9 Emmys when including the show's slate of anniversary programming like SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

When accepting the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for SNL50: The Anniversary Special at the 2025 Emmys, SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels spoke from the heart.

"When I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975, I was younger," Michaels said. "And I had a lot of dreams about what would happen in my life. Not one of those dreams was that I'd still be doing the same show for the next 50 years. However, here we are."

"I want to thank NBC and Comcast for their support," Michaels continued, joking, "the show was two years in the planning, and they said, 'We don't care what it costs, as long as it's good.' Maybe they didn't say that. Maybe that's the way I heard it. Anyway, I also want to thank the Academy for continuing to keep the word 'television' in their name. As long as it's in there, we'll keep showing up."

2025 was the same year that Wicked: For Good's Bowen Yang took home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his unforgettable work in SNL.

Overall, NBCUniversal scored 20 Emmy Awards in 2025, including 12 for SNL and five for the Alan Cumming-hosted unscripted competition series The Traitors, which will air its Season 4 premiere on Thursday, January 8 — exclusively on Peacock.