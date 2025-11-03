Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out who's hosting, which celebrities are performing and appearing, and how and when to watch!

Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nothing screams the holiday season is here like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which kicks off the festive time not only in New York City, but around the country.

This year marks the 99th edition of the parade, and all the details for the most-watched entertainment telecast of the year have now been set.

Expect the usual top-notch lineup of talented musical acts, Broadway hits, character balloons, fun floats, and of course, a Santa Claus sighting.

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

"The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings families together like nothing else on television and remains a beloved tradition for millions,” said Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment's executive vice president of live events and specials.

Keep reading to find out how to watch, who's hosting, and what celebrities are performing and appearing.

Who is hosting the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return to host the broadcast this year.

RELATED: Everything To Know About the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

How can I watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? NBC and Peacock will broadcast the parade on Thursday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT. While Guthrie, Kotb and Roker are hosting the main celebration, a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

The Tom Turkey float at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG

Which celebrities will be at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Among the must-see performances that will be held in front of the 34th Street Herald Square Flagship location of Macy's will be the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. There will also be hits performed from the Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.



Expect more musical and dance performances by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. There will also be appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.

RELATED: When Will the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Be Lit?

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations,” said Will Coss, the executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “The most wonderful stories start at the parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country.”

The Snoopy float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, three ballonicles, 27 floats, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups, and musical acts.

Are there any new balloons in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. Also, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters will join the line-up as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.



Six new floats will also debut, including The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line; Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group; Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt; Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix; Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart; and The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta. The debuting floats will join a lineup of fan favorites including Santa's Sleigh.

Bluey at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Roy Rochlin/NBC

RELATED: Reba McEntire Will Host and Perform at Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Everything To Know)

What is Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and how can I watch? A primetime special, Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will air the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. The special will be broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, giving viewers an exclusive first look at the stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York City.

The broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers.