2 New, Original Wicked: For Good Songs Revealed - Here Are all the Details!

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, NBC's two-hour special celebrating all things Wicked and Wicked: For Good, is not only overflowing with incredible performances by Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba Thropp), Ariana Grande (Glinda Upland), Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode, but it's also got two things even the biggest Wicked fan has never seen!

How to Watch Stream Wicked: One Wonderful Night only on Peacock.

Jon M. Chu's Wicked: For Good, which debuts exclusively in theaters November 21, expands upon the second act of the musical with some story expansions and two brand-new songs! During the special, Erivo and Grande tease sections from both, live for the very first time.

Even if you missed the NBC broadcast of the special, there's a second chance to experience the cinematic incarnations of Elphaba and Glinda give their goosebump-inducing performances streaming now on Peacock.

RELATED: NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night Has a Live Album (DETAILS)

Have there ever been new Wicked songs since the Broadway debut?

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth of "Wicked" perform on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Getty ImagesFrank Micelotta/Getty Images

No, since the official Broadway premiere on October 30, 2025 at the Gershwin Theatre, Wicked the stage musical has had the same songbook. It features original music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with a book written by Winnie Holzman that was adapted from author Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

RELATED: Finally: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, & Kristin Chenoweth All Sang "For Good"

There are 20 songs, or reprises of songs, that make up the live stage show of Wicked. For it's Broadway debut, Schwartz tweaked several songs after it was first performed in early 2003 in San Francisco. The only consequential change to the Wicked songbook came in 2008 for the fifth anniversary special edition release of the Wicked Broadway cast album. The song "Making Good" — which was cut from the final show — was included in the album for super fans to finally hear.

What are the new songs written for Wicked: For Good?

“No Place Like Home”

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The first new song in Wicked: For Good is "No Place Like Home" as sung by Elphaba to the Land of Oz and its people. Cynthia Erivo told Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that she worked with Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz to tailor this song's lyrics to ensure it captures the emotions felt by the ostracized witch in the wake of her banishment from the Emerald City.

RELATED: When Does Wicked: For Good Come Out? Release Date Details

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” she said. “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

In the snippet featured in Wicked: One Wonderful Night, there is a montage of scenes from the new film, including Elphaba astride her broom and inside her new home in the dark forest. She says at one point, "Haven't you heard...I'm the Wicked Witch of the West," which is the title imposed upon her by the Wizard, Madame Morrible and the citizens of Oz.

“The Girl In The Bubble”

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

"The Girl in the Bubble" was written as a solo, introspective song meant to allow Glinda to express her internal conflict as she recognizes her life of privilege and the choices she's made since she parted from Elphaba at the end of Wicked.

RELATED: Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande did an interview on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast where she discussed the song and said, “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

In Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a sneak peek reveals Grande as Glinda inside her private chambers where she sings the song as a quiet confessional. After a few lines are sung, the film dialogue, "I would like to try to be Glinda the Good," breaks in to emphasize the arc she experiences in the second part of the musical.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. And prep for the new film by rewatching Wicked when it airs Wednesday, November 19, 2025 on NBC from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.