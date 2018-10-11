Danny makes vegan chocolate silk pie, identifies kitchen ingredients for healthy skin, reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of how laminate is made and creates a DIY all-natural window cleaner.
S1 E22 TV-G Full Episode
