Danny shares travel tips with Harry Connick, Jr., creates nontoxic slime using household ingredients and makes a satisfying vegetarian ramen.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Danny Seo
Tags: nbc naturally danny seo, nbc litton, nbc saturday morning, watch naturally danny seo episode, watch naturally danny seo video, host danny seo, season 2 episode 8, harry connick jr, interview harry connick jr, nontoxic slime, vegetarian ramen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.