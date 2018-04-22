Green Seed Vegan

Danny visits a 100% vegan restaurant and learns why their plant-based menu is a favorite for all eaters, makes a dessert using algae, and upcycles belts and ties into fabulous gifts.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Danny Seo
Tags: danny seo host, danny seo show, healthy show, danny seo season 2, the more you know, nbc saturday morning show, danny seo, vegan restaurant, plant-based menu, algae dessert recipe, upcycle belts, upcycle ties, gift making
S2 E2120 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
