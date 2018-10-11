Artisan Salt

Danny creates salt straight from the sea, whips up snack attack solutions, transforms shopping bags into gift wrap and teaches watering tricks for thirsty plants.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Danny Seo
S1 E1020 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
