Mr. Mayor
S2 E805/03/22

Titi B.
Neil accidentally angers mega-influencer Titi B. and must apologize or deal with the wrath of her followers. Jayden coaches Arpi on how to be less abrasive at personal appearances.

Appearing:Ted DansonHolly HunterBobby MoynihanMike CabellonErik Estrada
S2 E8 TV-PG
3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Little Stranger, Universal Television
