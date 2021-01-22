A special assignment forces Jayden and Arpi to get to know each other. Neil sets out on a mission to reconnect with Orly after she gets into a little trouble.
Available until 01/08/22
Appearing:
Tags: mr. mayor, mr. mayor nbc, Series Premiere, Season 1, Ted Danson, holly hunter, vella lovell, mike cabellon, kyla kenedy, bobby moynihan, politics, Los Angeles, comedy, Tina Fey, robert carlock, Episode 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.