Jayden hosts a Western-themed murder mystery party where Mikaela tries to figure out what's going on between her and James. Arpi and Neil clash over how to spend the city's newly acquired budget surplus.

TV-14 S2 E7 22 min Drama Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Ted Danson Holly Hunter Bobby Moynihan Mike Cabellon Erik Estrada

Available until 03/14/23