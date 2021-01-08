After visiting a marijuana dispensary in support of his legalization plan, things go awry for Mayor Neil Bremer. Neil puts Mikaela in charge of the mayor’s office for the day.
Available until 01/08/22
Appearing:
Tags: mr. mayor, mr. mayor nbc, Series Premiere, Season 1, Ted Danson, holly hunter, vella lovell, mike cabellon, kyla kenedy, bobby moynihan, politics, Los Angeles, comedy, Tina Fey, robert carlock, Episode 2
