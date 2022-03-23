Main Content

Mr. Mayor
S2 E203/22/22

Mayor Daddy

Mikaela learns that her award for flattening the homelessness curve is based on a lie. Neil's excitement about the I-Team causes his original staff to act out like children, so he attempts to appease them.

TV-PGS2 E2 22 minDrama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Ted DansonHolly HunterBobby MoynihanMike CabellonErik Estrada
Available until 03/14/23
