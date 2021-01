Also available on the nbc app

Ben and Michaela try to figure out what Zeke's return means in the bigger picture. Meanwhile, Cal has another ominous calling and is nervous to connect with Zeke. Saanvi gets a frantic visit from someone looking to her for hope and salvation.

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina

S1 E14 43 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Compari Entertainment