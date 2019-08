Also available on the NBC app

Michaela and Saanvi have a similar vision, but it takes them some trial, error and teamwork to heed the call. Jared takes the fall for Michaela's misstep at work. Ben struggles to connect with Olive and comes face-to-face with the man who replaced him.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina Parveen Kaur

S1 E4 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Compari Entertainment