Trapped in a Spider Web

Also available on the NBC app

Ben (Josh Dallas) tells Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) that Cal (Jack Messina) is special, and he needs to understand what’s happening to them.

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina Parveen Kaur

S1 E5 2 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Compari Entertainment