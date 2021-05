Also available on the nbc app

Ben and Saanvi join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together, but they pivot to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own.

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina