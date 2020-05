Also available on the NBC app

Michaela tries to make sense of her newest calling - the sound of a beating heart. Meanwhile, Ben goes to risky lengths to investigate the whereabouts of 11 missing Flight 828 passengers.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina

S1 E7 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Warner Bros. Television, Compari Entertainment