Also available on the nbc app

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Athena Karkanis and Jack Messina have some Season 3 spoilers for you... if you can figure them out!

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina