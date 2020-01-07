Fasten Your Seatbelts

PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
As the Stone family reels in the aftermath of a devastating shooting, they're hit with their most foreboding Calling yet, sending Ben on a mission to locate two Flight 828 passengers who have gone missing. Grace grapples with her new pregnancy.
Available until 09/21/20
Appearing:Melissa RoxburghJosh DallasAthena KarkanisJ.R. RamirezLuna BlaiseJack Messina
Tags: josh dallas, ben stone, melissa roxburgh, michaela stone, jr ramirez, jared vasquez, athena karkanis, grace stone, luna blaise, jack messina, parveen kaur, saanvi, cal stone, flight 828, watch manifest, watch manifest on nbc, season premiere, manifest season premiere
S2 E142 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
- Most Recent
- Highlight
- Sneak Peek
- Web Exclusive
Clips (39)
Ben and Grace Will Fight for Their Future Together
CLIP 01/06/20
Every OMG Moment from Season 1 - Manifest
CLIP 01/02/20
First Look: Manifest Season 2
CLIP 12/23/19
Manifest Season 2 Trailer - The Mystery Returns
CLIP 12/09/19
The Stone Family Is Dealt a Devastating Blow
CLIP 02/20/19
Is Michaela Too Late?
CLIP 02/18/19
Michaela Sides with Zeke
CLIP 02/13/19
The Darkness Ahead
CLIP 02/11/19
Michaela Ends It with Jared
CLIP 02/06/19
Ben and Michaela Rescue Saanvi
CLIP 02/04/19
What Does the Peacock Mean?
CLIP 01/30/19
Zeke Has the Blood Marker
CLIP 01/28/19
Ben and Grace Come Together
CLIP 01/23/19
Zeke Changes Everything for Ben and Michaela
CLIP 01/21/19
Daly Kidnaps Fiona for One Last Mission
CLIP 01/16/19
Daly Makes a Life-Changing Choice on Flight 828
CLIP 01/14/19
Danger Closes in on the Passengers
CLIP 01/09/19
Jared Tells Michaela He Loves Her
CLIP 01/07/19
The Mystery of Manifest: The Creators Discuss Looming Dangers
CLIP 12/31/18
The Mystery of Manifest: The Creators Unveil the Likely Suspects
CLIP 12/17/18
The Mystery of Manifest: The Creator Explains the Significance of Time
CLIP 12/10/18
Ben and Grace Agree to Separate
CLIP 11/28/18
The Team Rescues the Captives
CLIP 11/26/18
Ben Goes Undercover at UDS
CLIP 11/21/18
The Stakes for the Passengers Have Never Been Higher
CLIP 11/19/18
Ben and Saanvi Confront Fiona
CLIP 11/14/18
Michaela Solves the Heartbeat Mystery
CLIP 11/12/18
Grace Confronts Saanvi About Ben and Cal
CLIP 11/07/18
Where Are the Missing Passengers?
CLIP 11/05/18
Cal Leads Ben to Thomas
CLIP 10/24/18
Trapped in a Spider Web
CLIP 10/22/18
Who Is the Gray Woman?
CLIP 10/17/18
Are the Callings a Blessing or a Curse?
CLIP 10/15/18
Grace Tells Ben About Danny
CLIP 10/10/18
Where Is Kelly’s Body?
CLIP 10/08/18
Ben Follows the Music
CLIP 10/03/18
The Passengers Are Called
CLIP 09/26/18
Saanvi Fights to Save Cal
CLIP 09/24/18
Manifest Comic-Con Panel 2018 (Clips)
CLIP 07/22/18
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.