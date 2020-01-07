Fasten Your Seatbelts

Also available on the NBC app

As the Stone family reels in the aftermath of a devastating shooting, they're hit with their most foreboding Calling yet, sending Ben on a mission to locate two Flight 828 passengers who have gone missing. Grace grapples with her new pregnancy.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina