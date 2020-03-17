Also available on the NBC app

When Grace's pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben finds himself working alongside an uneasy new ally. Michaela tries to make amends with Jared, and the X’ers set their sights on Zeke.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina