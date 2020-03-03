In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben tries to connect with a despondent Olive. Michaela questions Jared's loyalties, and Saanvi shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives .
Tags: josh dallas, ben stone, melissa roxburgh, michaela stone, jr ramirez, jared vasquez, athena karkanis, grace stone, luna blaise, jack messina, parveen kaur, saanvi, cal stone, flight 828, watch manifest, watch manifest on nbc, season 2 episode 8, manifest season 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.