Ben is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt while Saanvi enlists help in protecting herself from the Major. Jared and Drea attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis J.R. Ramirez Luna Blaise Jack Messina