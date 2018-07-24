"Will It Saw?" with Nick Offerman and Jimmy DiResta

In the most exciting video you ever saw, Nick Offerman and Jimmy DiResta test the durability of a rollerblade, bongos, a baseball and a roll of salami.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: making it, will it saw, nick offerman, nick, offerman, making it nbc, crafting competition, diy competition, rollerblade saw, jimmy diresta, baseball, saw test, nick offerman saws, diy, diy nbc, diy show, watch making it, genoa salami
S1 E13 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.