With everyone spending so much time at home lately, Nick and Amy task the Makers with making another Mega Craft - an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family.
Available until 06/24/22
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: maria antoinette, nbc making it, season 3 episode 7, becca barnet, nick offerman, jimmy diresta, blake mcfarland, chelsea anderson, craft competition, gary herd, dayna isom johnson, kaviya ravi, jessie lamworth, mega craft, adam kingman, simon doonan, amy poehler
S3 E743 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
