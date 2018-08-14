Party Time!

The makers entertain Amy, Nick and the judges with scrumptious snack stadiums and a backyard bonanza, in which they repurpose and recycle materials to create themed party seating and matching outdoor games.
Available until 03/31/20
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: amy poehler, nick offerman, dayna isom johnson, simon doonan, craft competition, crafting show, handmade crafts, joanna gick, amber kemp-gerstel, billy kheel, robert mahar, khiem nguyen, jemma olson, jeffery rudell, nicole sweeney, snack stadium
S1 E343 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.