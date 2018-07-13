Nick vs. Amy: Celebrity Pun-Off

Co-hosts Stick Offerman and Clay-my Poehler put together a celebrity guest list.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: making it, amy poehler, nick offerman, pun off, pun competition, digital exclusive, crafting game show, craft game show, amy and nick, amy vs nick, puns, pun, you laugh you lose, season 1, make it, crafting puns, sigourney weaver, celeb puns, celebrity name
S1 E11 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.