Making It hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have started a #MakingItAtHome challenge using your junk drawer. Everyone has one, so why not make something fun from the randomness inside?
Available until 04/15/21
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: nick offerman, amy poehler, nick and amy, nick offerman and amy poehler, conference call, making it nbc, making it video, making it at home, making it at home challenge, junk drawer challenge, justine, season 2 winner
S2 E83 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.