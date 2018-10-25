Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

The makers at Making It show you how to make original Halloween costumes using common household items.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: nick offerman, amy poehler, making it, making it halloween, making it holidays, diy halloween costume, handmade halloween costume, make your own halloween costume, halloween costume crafts, homemade costume, diy, craft, making it costumes, diy costumes, how to
S1 E62 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
