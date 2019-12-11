Hopes and Dreams

The Makers will create a piggy bank in the form of the very item they are saving for; then in the Master Craft, they'll tap into their inner child to design a fun and unique bedroom any kid would enjoy.
Available until 12/02/20
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: nbc making it, season 2 episode 6, amy poehler, nick offerman, dayna isom johnson, simon doonan, craft competition, ashley basnight, aspen vo hasse, eagan tilghman, floyd davis, jamie hudson, jessie bearden, justine silva, lilly jimenez, matt kawika ortiz, rebecca propes
S2 E643 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
