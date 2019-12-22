Get Party Ready and Create a New Year's Photo Prop - Making It

Making It Season 2 contestant Aspen gives a tutorial on how to create a super easy and portable backdrop for any kind of party, but especially New Year's Eve.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: making it nbc, making it video, Aspen, aspen from season 2, crafts around the calendar, holiday, new year, new year's, new year's photo prop, foam board, t-square, box cutter, utility knife, gold metallic paint pen, pencil, eraser, pencil sharpener
S2 E85 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
