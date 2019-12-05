Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman: Work Hard, Clay Hard - Making It

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman play a game called Work Hard, Clay Hard, where they each have 60 seconds to mold something from clay, guess what it is and earn patches.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
S2 E33 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
