Making It Season 2 contestant Lilly gives a tutorial on how to show your love by creating a Mother's Day wall hanging.
Appearing:Nick OffermanAmy Poehler
Tags: making it nbc, making it video, Lilly, lilly from season 2, crafts around the calendar, holiday, Mother's Day, wall hanging, felt wall hanging, Felt, metal edge ruler, dowel, yarn.glue gun, x-acto knife, pen, scissors
S2 E84 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.