S5 E102/19/23

The Passenger

Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship. Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Katsumoto tries to figure out his next move.

TV-PGDrama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Jay HernandezPerdita WeeksZachary KnightonStephen HillAmy HillTim Kang
